KZN woman fights off armed attacker in home after week of intrusions

A nightmare week of constant intrusions into her property culminated in a brutal attack for Waterfall resident, Shelley Rawsthorne, 53, on Women’s Day, this week. Rawsthorne, who runs the Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (ARRC), said, on Thursday, that early on Monday morning (Women’s Day), she was outside her back door when she noticed a man approaching.

At first, she thought it was the security guard she had employed because of a spate of break-ins and theft over the previous 10 days. “He greeted me. But, when he got closer and into the light, I saw that he was not my guard and was holding a screwdriver,” she said. Rawsthorne tried to get into the kitchen and shut the gate, but she was not quick enough and the assailant grabbed the door.

“He pushed me inside and onto the floor. He pointed the screwdriver at my face while he knelt over me trying to pull the keys from my jeans,” she said. As the attacker pulled the keys away from her and turned to lock the back door, she managed to grab the screwdriver from his hand. “He picked up a brick (my doorstop) and was trying to hit me with the brick. I remember screaming many times as I was trying to fight him off. We struggled and I remember being on my back on the floor defending myself while he was trying to strangle me.”

She heard sounds outside the door and realised her security company had arrived and were trying to get in, but the attacker had her keys. The assailant grabbed the screwdriver from her and went into the bedroom. Rawsthorne said she grabbed a knife and ran to the bedroom, hoping she could lock the assailant in. But he had torn her computer from the wall and attempted to throw it at her. She saw that her handbag contents had been emptied all over the floor.

“He pushed past me and ran into the lounge. He had grabbed the knife from me and I could hear the security shouting and trying to get inside to help. I feared for my life and was shouting and screaming at them to break down the door. “The attacker ripped the oil heater from the wall and lifted it high to hit me in the face and head. I heard the security guard shout a warning at him. I moved away a bit as he brought the oil heater downward to hit me on the head. I thought I was going to die. I heard a gun shot, he dropped the heater and dropped to the floor,” she said. Responding security officers (from Blue Security) had wounded the assailant in the ankle.

Paramedics were called to the scene and he was taken to hospital. Rawsthorne, who was battered and bruised during the attack which she said lasted about 25 minutes, said that when police arrived, the female police officer remained sitting in the van to take her statement while she had to stand next to the police vehicle. “The officer did not come inside to do a scene investigation,” said Rawsthorne, adding that she had since made contact with the SAPS investigating officer.

“I have lots of bruises, cuts to my hand and a cut on my neck, it’s very painful,” she said. The ARRC is a sanctuary to more than 200 cats which were rescued after being abandoned or abused. Preceding the attack on Monday, Rawsthorne said the centre had experienced a constant series of thefts, taking place from Wednesday, July 28, until Monday. During that time, numerous heaters, lights, blankets, chairs and wiring were stolen, with Rawsthorne resorting to feeding the cats in the dark. The intrusions included a break-in at her mother’s cottage on the property on August 4 at about 6.30am, during which kitchen items were stolen.

With a full-time job, Rawsthorne went home to assist her mother. She said the police had been called but no-one had responded. She said had fingerprints been taken, they could possibly have been linked to the attack on her. “The cats are traumatised with these intruders constantly in their run. What little comforts I manage to get together for the cats is whipped away in two seconds. It’s been completely and utterly soul destroying,” she said on Thursday. Since the attack, Compass Cares, under Durban-based company Compass Medical Waste Services, has sponsored extra security for the animal rescue centre.

Compass managing director, Ian du Randt said yesterday: “Shelley is one of the shining lights in the feral cat community. She’s one of a handful of dedicated, loyal and most hard-working animal activists that I have ever met. Her love, passion and kindness knows no bounds. She feeds day and night, and when I say night, I mean around midnight and in the early hours of the morning. Both her, her Mom and the cats need to feel safe. I appeal to the police, security company and community to look after her and protect her.” Blue Security operations director, Brain Jackson confirmed yesterday that Blue Security Community Crime Prevention Unit officers (CCPU) and first response Crestwatch community members responded and surrounded the property after being alerted to an attack in progress. “Our armed response officer’s rapid response and calculated execution of his duties saved the resident from potentially fatal injuries at the attacker’s hands.

“Through the locked security gate at the front door, our officer witnessed the suspect wilfully assaulting the victim with a heater. His numerous verbal warnings to the suspect failed to defuse the situation,” said Jackson, adding that the officer took a calculated aim, shooting at the suspect’s foot. A Crestwatch community member praised the security officer who saved Rawsthorne, saying the outcome of the horrifying attack could “only be achieved through experience and dedication. The officer is an asset and I hope he is duly rewarded”. Meanwhile KZN SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed “the complainant was confronted by a man who was armed with a screwdriver”, adding that Hillcrest police attended to the scene where the suspect was arrested and charged for robbery. Gwala said, the suspect had appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday, August 11.