Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati wins the 2019 Woman of Substance award.

Johannesburg - The African Women Chartered Accountants Organisation has named gender and land reform activist Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati as its 2019 Woman of Substance. Dr Mahlati is a social entrepreneur, gender activist and Global Director of the International Women's Forum. She is also president of the African Farmers Association of South Africa, as well as the chairperson of the Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, a position for which she was handpicked by President Ramaphosa. She is also serving her second term as a member of South Africa’s National Planning Commission.

The organisation's annual Woman of Substance banquet was held at the Galleria Conference Centre in Sandton on Thursday. The banquet not only honours South Africa's women achievers, but raises funds to facilitate access to the profession for young aspirant Chartered Accountants.

Former recipients of the accolade include Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand Dr Judy Dlamini, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela.

Dr Mahlati now runs Africa’s first indigenous wool processing plant in Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape. Her passion for agriculture stems from her formative years, during which her school subject choice was between Home Economics or Agriculture – she opted for the latter. “For the very first time in this country, we have commercialised cashmere. It gives me such joy empowering people who are in their forties and have never worked a single day in their lives. To see them undergo training and learning how to make cashmere garments that are renowned worldwide, makes me grateful to effect change within our country,” she said.

This year, the African Women Chartered Accountants Organisation celebrates its 17th year. Its initiatives that have contributed to the growth of the number of black women Chartered Accountants in South Africa by 1500% from 407 in 2002 to 6 321 as at February 2019.