Last call for Sapphire Coast run

Durban — Runners and walkers keen to compete in the first Galleria Mall Challenge can still get their entries in before the event in eManzimtoti on Sunday (tomorrow). Racegoers can enter the 5km fun run or the 10km or 21.1km races starting and finishing at Galleria Mall, with medals for all finishing competitors.

The event – organised by Amanzimtoti Athletics Club, supported by Sapphire Coast Tourism, with title sponsorship by Galleria Mall – will include prize money for the 21.1km race of R2 500 and a R500 mall voucher, with the 10km winner getting R1 500 and a R500 voucher. There is also prize money for 2nd and 3rd place in these categories, as well as 1st place in the various age group categories. Registration takes place on Saturday (today) from 10am-4pm at Galleria Mall (opposite Edgars near the banking hall).

Late entries for the 5km event are R75; R220 for the 10km and R250 for the 21.1km event. Late entries on Sunday (tomorrow) will only be accepted from 5am-8am for the 5km race. For more information contact Lynette Botha at 082 498 6032 or [email protected].