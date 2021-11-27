Let there be light

DURBAN’S magical Trail of Lights is once again set to light up the Botanic Gardens this festive season. The organiser, Alene Naidoo, confirmed this week that the popular family event was back on, saying it was “touch and go” whether the 2021 event would take place.

“Last year was such a disappointment, when we had to close early because of Covid restrictions, but we have received the go-ahead from the relevant authorities and barring any major announcements from the president, we are optimistic that the 2021 show will go ahead as planned, starting on December 3. This has been a challenging year in every way and this year’s event offers a celebratory moment for us all,” said Naidoo. Thousands of lights in an enchanted garden make up the Trail of Lights at the Durban Botanic Gardens. Tim Lubbe The Botanic Gardens Trust manager Koren Gnirck described the Trail of Lights as “a firm fixture” on the Gardens’ festive season calendar. The Trail of Lights at the Durban Botanic Gardens is a blaze of colour. “We are grateful that our various media partners, including Independent on Saturday and East Coast Radio, have joined us to bring Durban’s favourite festive event to as many people as is safely possible. We are all desperate for some year-end relaxation and fun, and that’s what you’ll get at the Trail of Lights.”

Hero777 members, from left, Janet Legemaate and Janine Magree, are raising awareness of organ donation​ with Rock Hunts at this year’s Trail of Lights at Botanic Gardens, with Trail of Lights co-ordinator Alene Naidoo of Event Company SA and Koren Gnir​ck​, manager of the Durban Botanic Gardens Trust. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) The garden will be a dazzling display of thousands of lights along with festive characters and some charity activations, including rock hunts being organised by Hero777 and #BrynRocksDurban campaign, which raise awareness of organ donation. The Hero777 team has been hard at work painting rocks, with more than 1 300 rocks painted and ready this week. The free rock hunts will take place on December 11, 18 and 24. Hero777 has designed and created the first phase of a memorial garden for organ and tissue donors.

The Trail of Lights will also have a food garden for visitors and is set to open on Wednesday, December 3, and run until January 3, excluding Christmas Day. To meet Covid protocols and ensure the safety of all visitors, three entry times have been introduced this year: 6pm, 7pm and 8pm which will allow for physicall distancing for families going through the trail. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are limited and children who are two years and under, enter free of charge.