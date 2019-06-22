Transport, Community Safety and Liason MEC Kaunda makes a surprise visit to Rossburgh testing centre.

Durban - Driving schools should prepare for a clampdown. That was the word from KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda, who paid Rossburgh testing station for a surprise visit on Wednesday.

Kaunda told the media present during his visit that every effort was going to be made to stamp out bribery and corruption when it comes to getting driver’s and learner’s licences, as well as bribing of officials on the road.

Two weeks ago, the Independent on Saturday ran an investigative article on the widespread practice of bribes paid for driver’s licences.

This uncovered a corrupt network which included vendors outside testing stations, driving school instructors and driving inspectors at Durban’s three major testing stations.

Kaunda said intelligence-driven operations had already been under way with regard to inspectors and driving schools and that some driving schools had already been shut down.

“We cannot tolerate this kind of behaviour. We will be meeting with the driving schools in the near future.

“To those criminals who venture into bribery and corruption, we have arrested some already and we are not going to get tired, we are going to carry on arresting them.

“We have intelligence-driven operations as we need to gather evidence to yield convictions and are working with national and provincial law enforcement agencies. We are sending a clear message on the issue of bribery and corruption,” said Kaunda.

He urged people not to pay bribes.

On the issue of driver licence applicants under the impression that they would fail if they could not or were unwilling to pay a bribe, the Department of Transport has a hotline to which corrupt officials can be reported.

The MEC said improving the infrastructure at Rossburgh testing station had been completed this year, with the next step being putting the focus on service delivery.

This included using technology such as possible online services to alleviate the long queues, as well as looking at extending working hours for staff.

The MEC took a walkabout at Rossburgh testing station with department head Sibusiso Gumbi and station commander Lorraine Mngadi.

He spent time answering questions from people sitting in queues, during which time the station’s computer system stopped working and all services were brought to a halt.

The mood among waiting customers, many of whom had been there since early morning, quickly shifted from resigned boredom to anger and frustration.

People complained to the MEC about the difficulties of getting time off work to attend to licensing issues, as well as mounting transport costs when they kept having to return to the testing station because of long queues and constant system shutdowns.

When questioned about the requirement of having to renew a driver’s licence every five years, Kaunda said this could possibly be reviewed at a national level to every 10 years.

“You are not talking to people who are not listening. We have listened to you and we’ll be acting,” said Kaunda.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has also promised to root out bribery and corruption within the system.

A Corruption Watch researcher said it had become “standard practice to pay a bribe”.

Pat Allen, from the Southern African Institute of Driving Instructors, said: “I have been told by an anti-corruption official that the test centres across the whole country are rotten through and through with bribery and corruption.

“The driving school industry is unregulated. The vast majority of driving instructors are unregistered. Their standards of training are very low.

“There is no way to prevent corrupt driving schools from robbing the public.” The hotline to report bribery and/or corruption is 0862211010.