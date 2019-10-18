Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds a tackle bag during a training session in Tokyo, this week ahead of Sunday's quarterfinal against Japan. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Baker

Durban: While Eskom have promised there is no plan to have load shedding during the Springbok's crunch quarter final match against Japan on Sunday, if you live in these areas of Durban, it may be worth making a few contingency plans to see your heroes in action. Should there be a need for Stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, most of Chatsworth, Yellowwood Park, and large areas of south Durban will be looking at blank screens.

With the kick off at 12.15pm, the noon to 2pm slot will affect fans living in Zones 6 and 21.

Zone 6 covers the Chatsworth areas of Arena Park, Bayview, Burlington Heights, Havenside, Kharwastan, Klaarwater, Mobeni Heights, Montford, Moorton, Risecliff, Savanna Park, Shallcross, Silverglen, Welbadacth and Welbadacth East, Westclifff, Woodhaven and Woodhurst.

In also includes Yellowwood Park, Lamontville North, Queensburgh South and Umhlatuzana.