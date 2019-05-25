Durban - Municipal employee Senzo Nzama delivered a lively performance as a protest leader being “arrested” during a night confrontation with riot police. He was part of a simulated exercise by KZN’s Road Incident Management System that was redolent of a movie scene, at the corner of Sandile Thusi and Sylvtester Ntuli roads on Thursday evening.

He was leading a mock “protest” against increased fuel hikes which saw him first handcuffed, then arrested, and had a label tied to his wrist identifying him as the ringleader, amid the pandemonium of burning tyres and missiles being thrown at a cash-in-transit vehicle.

“We usually identify the main perpetrator and ring-fence him. Once he has been arrested, everything calms down,” said metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.

Also present was Emergency Medical Services district manager Rajin Naidoo, who noted: “With increased service delivery protests, there has been an increase in the number of patients being treated as a result of assault.”

Another scene in the mayhem was a “hostage taking” simulation that saw six “criminals” take five people hostage on board a bus.

One of the negotiators said she was normally kept busy in the real world with domestic violence incidents that turned violent, incidents involving children being kept hostage over debts owed by their parents and ­spontaneous hostage-taking, such as around hijacking incidents.

Then there was a “cash-in-transit heist” and a confrontation between tow truck drivers over who would recover a damaged vehicle.

“This is a normal sort of situation,” said Sewpersad, who added that the purpose of such exercises was to get all emergency services integrated and co-operating towards a common goal.

That involves clearing the scene as soon as possible and making it safe, he said.

Co-ordination came from within a disaster management bus, where close circuit television cameras brought the happenings at the intersection straight on to television screens. A drone also hovered overhead.

“All teams worked well together, but there were a few glitches,” said Sewpersad. “A bystander was too close to the cordon and was scratched by a rubber bullet that ricocheted against the side of his hip.

“He should have been chased away from being too near a violent incident,” Sewpersad said, adding that the bystander was not a member of the public but an official observer.