Look: The nurses accused of using dead covid patient’s credit card

A nurse who, with a colleague, allegedly made personal payments using the bank card of a patient who had died from Covid-19, was granted bail of R3 000 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Sikhona Ngidi, 44, admitted to magistrate Melanie de Jager that he had been convicted of fraud in March 2012 and served a five-year sentence.

His attorney, Sibahle Mchunu, read out an affidavit stating that he lived at Ndwedwe, was employed at the Busamed Gateway Private Hospital, earned R16 000 and supported a minor child who was solely dependent on him. He had told the court he would be able to afford bail of R1 000 with help from his brother.

She told the court that her client feared that he would be in danger of losing his job should he remain in custody. She also said Ngidi planned to plead not guilty.

The State opposed bail for Sandile Mhlane, 41, who was with him in the dock, because there was a warrant of arrest was out for him on another matter.