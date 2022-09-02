Look: The only car of it’s kind in SA, the Mercedes-Maybach ‘Edition 100’ will be auctioned for Gift of the Givers

Durban - It’s the only car of its kind in South Africa. And on Saturday the Mercedes-Maybach will be auctioned at a glittering event at Mercedes-Benz Sandton, the proceeds being donated to Gift of the Givers Foundation. “To create the very best from the very best.” That was the credo of Wilhelm and Karl Maybach at the beginning of the 20th century. With a simple-sounding formula, the father and son duo created highly complex items: perfection and craftsmanship paired with innovation, both technically and in terms of workmanship.

Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC ‘Edition 100’. The ultra exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC ‘Edition 100’ is a continuation of the Maybach family’s vision. This model is the only one of its kind in South Africa and one of just 100 worldwide. It will be auctioned to specially invited Mercedes guests To mark the brand’s centennial, Mercedes-Maybach has introduced the S 680. Equipped with a superior V12 engine, the ‘Edition 100’ celebrates the Maybach centennial with bespoke radiator grille bearing the brand emblem; hand-applied paint in a classic two-tone colour scheme – hi-tech silver and nautical blue; and a special design of leather interior in crystal white and silver grey pearl. In addition, the brand logo including the inscription ‘Edition 100’ adorns the pillars, various stowage compartments and the illuminated panels in the interior. The ‘Edition 100’ lettering also adorns the hubcaps. The wheels of the S-Class also shine in a new grey finish.

The dashboard and steering wheel of the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC ‘Edition 100’. Equipment highlights include the noise-insulated first-class rear compartment with Burmester 4D surround sound system, heat and massage functions for the seats and high-tech screens for infotainment. Compared to the long-wheelbase version of the S-Class, the model has an 18cm longer wheelbase and is equipped with all-wheel drive for the first time. The rear compartment of the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC ‘Edition 100’. Mercedes-Maybach’s long-standing partners have also designed strictly limited special series items, including a diamond-studded fountain pen from the Maybach the Peak collection; the silver and yacht manufacturer Robbe & Berking offers a champagne flute with a specially created engraving.

The sale of this incredible vehicle will support the work of the Gift of the Givers, known for their incredible work in disaster response, hunger alleviation, the provision of water and human development, among a range of human-aid programmes. The foundation has positively affected the lives of thousands of South Africans. For more information on the Foundation, call 0800 786 911, email [email protected] or visit giftofthegivers.org. The Independent on Saturday