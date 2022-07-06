Look: two-headed snake found outside Durban

An extremely rare two-headed snake had been found in a yard, where the property owner had scooped it up in a bottle and asked Evans to collect it.

Evans says this type of snake is a common reptile, which is non-venomous.

“The snake is a southern brown egg-eater, a non-venomous species which is very common – but not with two heads,” said Evans.

“It is a deformity that is really seen in the wild or in captivity, and it has been recorded before. I have been told that they don’t usually survive very long, but hopefully this one will survive for a while. We are just going to give it the best health care we can,” he adds.