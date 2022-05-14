Major figures it out

Durban - Major Ndlovu, 32, a full-time artist and print maker from Amaoti, Inanda, is exhibiting new work at the upstairs gallery at Woza Moya in Hillcrest featuring a range of his trademark woodcuts, mixed media work and pieces printed onto canvas and paper.
Most of his subjects are figures, inspired by people, their movement and interactions, and how their bodies interpret their personal freedom.
He has his own studio where he works with and mentors young artists and print makers. He sells his work through galleries, arts centres and online.
The Woza Moya craft shop and gallery is a creative entrepreneurship project based at the Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust complex. Woza Moya is part of 1000 Hills Community Tourism. It has a satellite store in Windermere Centre.
Ndlovu's exhibition runs at Woza Moya until mid June.
The Independent on Saturday