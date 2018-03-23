DURBAN - One person died after a ski boat he was in overturned off the uMkomaas boat launch site on Friday.

It is believed the man had been part of a group of nine divers who were headed out to sea to watch dolphins, but the boat failed to negotiate the rough sea and capsized.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived, they found members of the public performing CPR on one of the patients, who later died.

He said one person who was injured was taken to hospital.

“Seven others were assessed but refused transportation to hospital. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics but the police and fire services were on the scene for further investigations.”

The SA Weather Service said no rain was expected today and that 17.2mm had fallen over KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and yesterday morning.

Forecaster Ayanda Nsele said some areas across the province had received between 40mm and 50mm.

She said Durbanites could expect today’s temperatures to reach a high of 29ºC. Tomorrow’s forecast is for a high of 27ºC with a 60% chance of rain in the afternoon.

While there had been no incidents reported of localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, municipalities across the province had been instructed to be ready to provide shelter for residents at risk.

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the department was keeping a watchful eye over the province.

“Our reports indicate that the heavy rains that have hit the Midlands and northern and eastern parts of the province could possibly lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

“We therefore urge our communities to be cautious and not to cross low-lying bridges.”

She also urged motorists to exercise caution if they were caught in the rain while driving, adding that the department’s disaster management teams were monitoring all routes and areas susceptible to floods.

A number of road crashes occurred, but no fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, with the Easter holidays around the corner, the SA National Blood Service said it had enough stock of blood.

Spokesperson Silungile Mlambo said 5473 units were collected on Human Rights Day, surpassing the 4500 units it had been targeting during its #NewBlood campaign.

Around 7000 people donated blood at this time.

“The #NewBlood we collected will help us ensure that no lives are placed at risk this Easter.

“There will be enough blood for babies born prematurely over the Easter holidays. There will be enough blood for accident victims.

“Anyone battling cancer will not have to wait for blood. And it is all thanks to South Africans,” she said.

She urged more South Africans to donate blood because currently fewer than 1% of South Africans - about 400000 - donated blood.

“We hope everyone who donated on Wednesday and all other eligible donors will donate regularly and help us save lives.

“If you’re over 16 years old, weigh more than 50kg and practise a safe lifestyle, you can be a blood donor. And by giving blood you can save a minimum of three lives,” said Mlambo.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY