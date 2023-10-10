Mental health is a human right

Durban – The theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day celebrated globally today (October 10) is 'Mental health is a universal human right.' In Durban at least 800 people braved wet conditions to commemorate the event by participating in the annual mental health beachfront walk on Sunday.

Clinical psychologist and co-founder of the walk, Suntosh Pillay, said it was the flagship community-driven mental health event in the province and continued to grow each year. “Even if only ten people arrived, we would have continued. Judith Mujeni (4th from left) with her fellow volunteers, take a photo break in between handing out medals to the 850 participants of the KZN Mental Health Advocacy Walk. Pic: Vijay Ramballie Muhammad Moosa, Vishaal Jasmat, Livashlin Naidoo, and Taresh Harreeparshad joined the walkers at the KZN Mental Health Advocacy Walk on the Durban beachfront. Pic: Vijay Ramballie Never too old: Sarah Seedat (78) was the oldest participant at the 8th annual KZN Mental Health Advocacy Walk on the Durban beachfront on Sunday. Pic: Vijay Ramballie. Rehana Sheik (seated) is flanked by her yoga students, who together attended the 8th annual KZN Mental Health Advocacy Walk.Pic Vijay Ramballie. Suntosh Pillay, psychologist and co-founder of the KZN Mental Health Advoacy Walk, welcomes the 850 people who braved the rain to support the annual event on Sunday morning, ahead of World Mental Health Day celebrated globally on October 10. Pic: Vijay Ramballie. Over 850 people braved the rain on Sunday morning to support the 8th annual KZN Mental Health Advocacy Walk. Pic: Vijay Ramballie. Thembekile Mathebula and Amirah Mahomed, Exercise Science students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, show their support for mental health. Pic: Vijay Ramballie “Our event is highly anticipated across the province. People came from as far as South Coast, Madadeni and Pietermaritzburg.

“Cancelling was not an option,” said Pillay. Nwabisa Tsita who joined the walk said it was an important act of advocating for awareness and better mental health-care services for all. Simone Gray, who started the Happy Lawyer’s Project to combat depression, anxiety, and burnout in the legal profession, agreed. “Having such a big gathering of people in spite of poor weather is an act of advocacy in itself. I feel very proud to be part of a community who are taking their mental health seriously. It’s amazing to see so many people here!”

For Rivendri Govender, an educational psychologist, the walk was a fun and interactive way to get people to engage with the topic of mental health, “which people shy away from”. “We are encouraging people to take a stand against the stigma,” said Govender. Pierre Buckley, an LGBTQ+ activist who is from the Global Interfaith Network said: “Being present and supporting the walk adds our voice and presence to support the urgency to address mental wellness in society.” Apart from the walk, the event included a wellness fair where 30 organisations interacted with the public. Those present included the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), Mondia Health, Medis Medical Software, the KZN Department of Health, and Joint Medical Holdings.