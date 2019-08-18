Durban - There were differing opinions around the National Credit Amendment Bill signed this week. On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the amendment that allows people earning R7 500 and less a month to apply for debt relief for short-term debt worth R50 000 and less.

Cosatu has welcomed the bill, saying it will afford much needed debt relief to millions of South Africans. The union’s parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks, said bank and other credit providers must come to the party and embrace what he calls the “progressive spirit” of the Amendment Act and that they must ensure its implementation.

“Banks told Parliament that they already provide such services to help the poor, so why would they have a problem with it being in writing?” He added that the National Credit Regulator and the National Consumer Tribunal should ensure they make the process swift and not keep people waiting for long periods to have their debt written off.

The DA said the Amendment Act would create a moral hazard and unrealistic expectations, among other things.

Spokesperson for Trade and Industry, Dean Mcpherson, said people did not understand the lengthy process which came with having one’s debt written off. He said they would have to make an application to the National Credit Regulator for review. Should the NCR approve the application, they would pass it on to the National Consumer Tribunal for more review.

Mcpherson said this process could take from one to two years.

“During this time the consumer’s credit agreement is not suspended, which means interest is accumulating. If the application is not successful then the consumer has a huge bill to foot.”

The new act would drive up the cost of credit which in turn would drive the low-income person to go to illegal loan sharks who charge 30% and more interest, said Mcpherson.

He said the bill would have negative effects on the economy.

Neil Roets from Debt Relief agreed it would have a negative effect on the economy, driving away foreign investors.

“How do you justify taking away certain assets of a company and then make it law?” Roets asked.

He said although the purpose of the act was to help low-income people, he believed it would not. “Banks and credit providers will simply not lend money to them.”