More water woes as Durban’s third aqueduct offline for repairs

Durban - A leak on an aqueduct that has affected water supply in areas of Durban should be repaired by next Thursday, according to Umgeni Water. Shami Harichunder, spokesperson for the water utility, said the aqueduct has been shut down from last Thursday so that this essential work can be undertaken.

“During the shutdown, there will be a reduction in the amount of treated (potable) water Umgeni Water normally supplies to eThekwini Water and Sanitation,” he said. “Due to reduced volumes of raw water reaching the plant and reduced volumes of potable water being produced during the period when Aqueduct 3 will be off-line, it may not be possible to maintain the on-site Reservoir 2 at a minimum of four metres.” He said this level is required for there to be sufficient head pressure to supply eThekwini Water and Sanitation’s reservoirs in high-lying areas, particularly in the South of Durban. Therefore, consumers in uMlazi, Chatsworth, Northdene and surrounding areas are likely to experience low pressure or intermittent water supply.

Also decommissioned are Aqueducts 1 and 2 that were severely damaged during the April floods. Also in the aftermath of the floods is the opening of M4 northbound from the M27 Bridge, eMdloti, to La Mercy as of today, the uMhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct said. “The opening will provide access to La Mercy only, with closures further north of the residential area,” it added.

Meanwhile, in oThongathi, today is Day 87 for being without water in swathes of the town, according to community leader Don Perumal, president of the Tongaat Civic Association. He said tankers continued to distribute water and Jojo tanks were being supplied with the involvement of several organisations. In eMdloti, a resident spoke of things gradually going back to normal, with lights on, water running and the sewerage systems working.

She said residents who had left after the floods had started to come home, particularly when the taps started working again. “Except of course for those whose houses were condemned.” The Independent on Saturday