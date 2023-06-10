Movie under the stars for pet lovers

The screening of “Mama Mia” will start at 7pm on June 15 at its premises on 29 Village Road, Kloof, through the sponsorship of Shelley Residential real estate agency in Pinetown.

Durban - The Kloof and Highway SPCA invites pet lovers to a fundraising movie under the stars.

Kloof and Highway Inspector Brigitte Ferguson said people attending the movie night should bring their blankets and cushions.

“We encourage people to bring families and friends and arrive early also they can visit our thrift shops before the movie starts. Food and drink vendors will be on site,” said Ferguson.

Donations raised will also ensure that every animal at Kloof and Highway SPCA owns fleece blankets in this cold winter.