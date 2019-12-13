Durban - Trace has partnered with the MultiChoice group to launch a dedicated 24-hour gospel channel, Trace Gospel, across sub-Saharan Africa on DStv Channel 332.

Since 2003, the channel has been a destination for music, celebrity news, lifestyle, entertainment and culture. In 2016, it launched Trace Africa, a channel dedicated to Southern African music. 

The new Trace Gospel will showcase the best of local and international gospel with music videos from various sub-genres which include Contemporary Gospel, Urban Gospel, Worship Gospel and Traditional Gospel. 

The 24-hour channel will be available on all DStv packages from  Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages. 

Managing director of Trace Southern Africa, Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, said: “Trace Gospel is a channel where we can share music, news, worship and interviews within the gospel genre. We are looking to provide a channel that is an exploration into Gospel music and a platform for the continents’ artists to share what Gospel sounds resonate most with them,” Gaudin-Muteb added.

Programmes on the channel will include Sounds of South Africa, all your favourite South African gospel greats, Urban Vibes, the best Urban Gospel hits of the moment, Hits 30, the top 30 local and international Gospel hits, US Hit 10 for the top 10 international Gospel hits, and Praise Vibes, a blend of local and international praise and worship playlists.

MultiChoice  CEO of General Entertainment Yolisa Phahle said the addition would ensure that customers are exposed to even more entertainment options for their families; giving more value this festive season.

The channel will launch on December 18.

The Independent on Saturday