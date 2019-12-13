Durban - Trace has partnered with the MultiChoice group to launch a dedicated 24-hour gospel channel, Trace Gospel, across sub-Saharan Africa on DStv Channel 332. Since 2003, the channel has been a destination for music, celebrity news, lifestyle, entertainment and culture. In 2016, it launched Trace Africa, a channel dedicated to Southern African music.

The new Trace Gospel will showcase the best of local and international gospel with music videos from various sub-genres which include Contemporary Gospel, Urban Gospel, Worship Gospel and Traditional Gospel.

The 24-hour channel will be available on all DStv packages from Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

Managing director of Trace Southern Africa, Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, said: “Trace Gospel is a channel where we can share music, news, worship and interviews within the gospel genre. We are looking to provide a channel that is an exploration into Gospel music and a platform for the continents’ artists to share what Gospel sounds resonate most with them,” Gaudin-Muteb added.