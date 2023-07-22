Music, an ale (or a gin) for a tail

Durban Home Brewers are gearing up for the annual, Kloof and Highway SPCA Ales for Tails Festival, to raise funds. The family-friendly craft beer, gin and music fest on August 5 at the Kloof and Highway SPCA, will feature a line-up of entertaining acts.

Money raised through ticket sales goes to the animal welfare organisation and participating musicians don’t charge for their performances. “We have an amazing line-up of bands featuring old and new musicians. All of the bands have donated their time and are very passionate about the event. Ales for Tails Festival is children and dog-friendly as long as the pets are kept on the lead and the young ones are supervised. We also have load of fun activities for the children,” said Durban Home Brewers founder Warren Eads. People at the festival will nominate the best home brews and prizes will be given to the three best beer makers.

“There are gin, cocktail and cider options for those who do not drink beer,” said Eads. “The goal is to create more awareness around the festival so we can always run the campaign successfully, and be able to assist needy animals”. Tickets cost R140 online and R180 at the door and are available at www.alesfortails.co.za or at the Kloof & Highway SPCA Tea Garden, Stumpnose Brewery and Westville Warehouse.