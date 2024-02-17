Music, dance and art lining up

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend quality time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. On the main stage today from 10am to 1pm is the Sandy Elle Music Band, a dynamic four-piece ensemble featuring drums, bass guitar, lead guitar and a powerful vocalist specialising in popular covers and golden oldies. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Supporting the community every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. Listen to good music while you browse. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected]. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm.Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Shows KZNSA Gallery: FlatFoot Dance Company presents Busy Being Blue edgy, beautiful and intelligent dance delving into the heart and head of the blues on February 23 and 24 at 6.30pm, to begin the dance company’s 21st birthday performance calendar for 2024. The KZNSA café will be open from 5pm for dinner and drinks. Limited seating, pre-booking essential. Tickets are R100 (12 and under pay R80) via [email protected] Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: A Touch of Burlesque with dazzling costumes and buzzing energy from a talented array of performers, showcasing live music, Burlesque and Cabaret Dance, with modern twists and a touch of comedy. No Under 16s. Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 at 7.30pm, and Sunday, February 25 at 2pm. Tickets R200, booking essential on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or Computicket.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Classic Rock with Barry Thomson and the Reals with guest Shaun Dragt, paying tribute to Deep Purple, Uriah Heep, Santana, Pink Floyd and more. Saturday, March 3 at 7.30pm and Sunday, March 2 at 2pm. Tickets R200, booking at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or Computicket. One of SA’s favourite funny guys Sans Moonsamy and friends present The Cake Litey, a rollicking new comedy show that’s hot out of the oven, about cakes, cookies and even tarts. The Globe Suncoast: The Cake Litey is a rollicking new comedy show that’s hot out of the oven, about cakes, cookies and even tarts. One of SA’s favourite funny guys, Sans Moonsamy, with his delicious characters, is joined by Matthew Govender aka Juicy-J and Nikiwe Gqom Queen on March 9. Tickets from Computicket. More info at www.suncoastcasino.co.za. The Globe Suncoast: Showtime Promotions presents Tribute to Legends Kishore, Lata & Rafi Nite featuring Chetan Rana, Kavya Limaye, Mani Dharamkot and Imran Aslam, with music by The Bollywood Showband, on Saturday, February 24, at the Globe at Suncoast. Tickets from R200 online at Ticketpro or Spar outlets.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Leonard, James and Joni: a deep dive into the lives and music of Leonard Cohen, James Taylor and Joni Mitchell. Produced and performed by Dave Starke and Lizzie Gaisford, bandmates in The Katembas. Featuring big hits like Suzanne, Hallelujah, Fire and Rain and Both Sides Now interspersed with stories about the artists. Today at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm.Tickets R200. Booking via email [email protected] or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or via Computicket. Music Jazz Xpressions: (today) Sbu Shabalala, supported by fellow musicians, students and friends will hold a fund-raising evening on February 17 to help Sbu pay his tuition at UKZN. Join them at 20 Wright Place, Carrington Place, from 7pm. Tickets R150 at the door.

Art Botanic Gardens: The Decorative Arts Society’s presentation by Sue Cameron on The Tents of Cairo, featuring a uniquely Egyptian art, Tuesday, February 20 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at the Visitors’ Centre, Durban Botanic Gardens. R50 for members and R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches served after the lecture. Contact Lynne at 083 281 2994. The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: New exhibition Perspective celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists who embrace their distinct viewpoints. Until March 25.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Winston Park circular from the end of Jan Smuts Avenue to views over the Monastery and Pinetown. Fairly level hike along the edge of the escarpment. Meet at 2pm at the end of Jan Smuts Avenue. Contact David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park join a relaxed hiking for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Street Lit Books: While you’re out and about, and if you need something to read, keep an eye open for the Street Lit second-hand booksellers. An initiative of the Denis Hurley Centre, the NGO provides opportunities for people to earn a basic income for homeless and formerly homeless people. Look out for the bright lime green branding. Let them know if you have any books to donate.