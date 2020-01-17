Muslim activist Yousuf Deedat died in St Annes Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon. Picture: Archives

Durban - Leading Muslim scholar and activist Yousuf Deedat, 65, who was shot in the head by unknown gunmen outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, died at St Anne’s hospital in Pietemaritzburg on Friday afternoon. His son Raees Deedat said family and friends were at his bedside when he passed away peacefully at 2.40pm. The details of the funeral are being finalised.

"The family conveys their heartfelt gratitude for the support they received from family, friends and the community. May his soul rest in peace," Raees Deedat said.

It is not known what Deedat was doing at court when he was shot. The director of private security company Reaction Unit South Africa, Prem Balram, said a man simply walked up to Deedat, shot him, and fled to a vehicle parked along Groom Street. “On arrival, the victim was found lying face down on the pavement,” said Balram.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Deedat was walking with his wife when he was shot. Mbele said the motive for the shooting was not known. She confirmed the suspect was still on the run.