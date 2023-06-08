Near-death by chocolate

Firefighters from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, extracted two people from a vat of chocolate after they had fallen in and were unable to escape by themselves, a communications supervisor for Lancaster County said yesterdaty.
PennLive.com reported that the chocolate in the tank was about waist-high at the Mars Inc factory in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and that the people were unhurt but unable to get out on their own.
The trouble started around 1.51pm on Thursday, the county official said. Officials did not say how the people became trapped in the chocolate vat.
Local TV station WHTM said the first person was extracted at 3.10pm and the second 15 minutes later.
Reuters