Nervous Dr Rassie Erasmus would have politicians quaking in their boots

Durban — Dr Rassie Erasmus was more nervous at his capping ceremony than he had been before playing a Test in front of 80 000 fans. But that was nowhere near as nervous as politicians would be if the popular and successful leader was a candidate in the national elections. Rassie was described as a man who had made an impact on society and embracing diversity that would last a lifetime, on top of building an internationally celebrated team.

The Springbok coach and SA Rugby’s former director of rugby received the honorary doctorate – Philosophiae Doctor (Honoris Causa) in the discipline of Coaching Science – from the North-West University in Potchefstroom on Thursday. His inspirational captain Siya Kolisi and the president of SA Rugby Mark Alexander were among the audience which cheered him on. NWU principal and vice-chancellor Prof Bismark Tyobeka said: “Rassie is here today not because of his popularity although I think many politicians are grateful he will not be standing as a candidate during the upcoming elections. He is here because of the impact he has made on our country that will last a lifetime.

“Rassie, the world has had its eye on you for many years now, but so have we at the North-West University. “We saw how you made big differences, and small ones. “We saw your unselfish dedication as you turned a struggling team into the most successful one in the country’s history. We watched as you showed that if diversity is embraced in the right way, the results will speak for themselves,” said Tyobeka.

“We looked on as you and your Springboks made South Africa a global brand characterised by resilience, grit and determination. “Rassie, today an honorary doctorate will be bestowed on you in recognition of your innovative and exceptional management of the Springboks during your victorious 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup campaigns, of your significant standing in the international rugby coaching arena, of your strong drive and focus on diversity and inclusion, and of your commitment to social responsibility. This honorary doctorate is for all that, and more. Because: Rassie, jy is ’n yster.” An overjoyed and somewhat emotional Rassie said receiving the honorary doctorate was a huge honour and a moment he would cherish forever.

He also thanked Bert Sorgdraer, NWU Council chairperson, Prof Tyobeka, Prof Awie Kotzé, executive dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Bertus le Roux from the NWU’s Centre for Human Health Performance, for the role they played in him being awarded. “I was really out of my comfort zone, and was more nervous than playing a Test in front of 80 000 people,” he joked. A bashful Erasmus said: “I’m extremely honoured and humbled to receive this recognition, but I have to give the credit to the Springbok team and management for their resilience and determination over the last few years.

Kolisi commended his coach on his latest achievement and the mentoring role he has played throughout his career. “I want to say congratulations to coach Rassie, he really deserves it. He gave me my first contract when I was 18, so I have experienced everything that he has done. I was very naughty, and he guided me,” said Kolisi. “For some reason he stuck with me, but said I can do so much more with my talent, but that I wasn’t using it. I wouldn’t be where I am without him …”