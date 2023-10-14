‘Never Give Up’ to open in SA

The film, Never Give Up, was written by Sarah Mahabir and produced by YFDP and Big M Productions. It was inspired by her late husband, D Mothie, who introduced her to showbiz. The movie is aimed at giving hope and inspiration to women to “never give up”.

Durban - A film based on the life of Pinky Mothie, a show promoter since the early 1960s, will be released in cinemas nationwide from October 27.

Mothie said pre-production started in 2016 and the film was initially titled Memoir of Pinky Mothie. It was filmed in Mumbai, India, and two years later was previewed to a select audience.

“The movie was meant to launch in South Africa but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we decided to wait for the best time. The film title was changed to Never Give Up,” said Mothie, 73, of Morningside.

“The lead actor is my son, Rajiv, who plays himself and his dad. Akshay Laxman, from Mumbai, plays Danny, my character’s brother, and Samvedhna Suwalka, who features in Jee Karda, an Amazon web series, will play me.”