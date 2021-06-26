New book has old pictures of Durban
In around 1935, Grosvenor Court had recently been completed in art moderne (sp correct) style. "It still stands today, with its early 1960s additions and rear tower block somewhat disturbing its original balance harmony," writes Nigel Hughes in his book Durban in the 1920s and 1930s, which features the "then" picture.
The bottom left of the picture shows that construction work is still in progress at the northern half of the sunken gardens.
In another picture from the book, an ox-wagon and rickshaws pass the Grey Street Mosque in the early 1920s. Later that decade the place of worship was rebuilt. The photograph was probably taken soon after the two minarets were completed, one in 1904 and the other in 1905, according to Hughes. Now considerably larger and known also as the Juma Mosque, it is considered the spiritual home of Muslims in Durban.
The mosque went up in 1884. Today, work is in progress on a minaret. Also in the picture is the mosque’ s madrasa building.
