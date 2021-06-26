New book has old pictures of Durban

In around 1935, Grosvenor Court had recently been completed in art moderne (sp correct) style. "It still stands today, with its early 1960s additions and rear tower block somewhat disturbing its original balance harmony," writes Nigel Hughes in his book Durban in the 1920s and 1930s, which features the "then" picture.

The bottom left of the picture shows that construction work is still in progress at the northern half of the sunken gardens.