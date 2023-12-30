New Year big bang plea

Durban — Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws has appealed to people to refrain from using pyrotechnics during New Year’s Eve celebrations tomorrow (Sunday). Nick Weston, head of international companion animal campaigns, said the sound of firecrackers posed a potential realistic but vague threat to every animal. Pets and wild animals might react with stress and panic, which can lead to fatal accidents or life-threatening situations.

“Fireworks also have severe negative impacts on the environment, causing fine dust pollution and possibly containing toxic metals like aluminium, which are harmful to every living creature,” he said. Four Paws advises using kind and quiet alternatives and to use animal-friendly approaches to train pets to get used to the noise. Weston said: “The sounds of fireworks are perceived much louder by animals than by humans. I am sure many people would be horrified to learn their New Year’s celebration is a cause of animal suffering. Fortunately, the topic has gained more public attention across the planet. In some countries, like Bulgaria, it has even evolved into a national campaign backing quiet and kind New Year’s celebrations.”