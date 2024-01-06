New year heralds a bad start for animals, say welfare bodies

Durban — Almost a week into the new year, many animal shelters are still reeling with concern for their furry friends after “the loudest” fireworks celebrations in recent memory. Kloof and Highway SPCA marketing assistant and inspector Brigitte Ferguson said: “We are disappointed at the number of fireworks used over the New Year period with complete disregard for not only domestic animals but also for our precious wildlife.

“The end of 2023 was one of the loudest and saddest years, with animals’ surroundings being turned into what resembled a war zone with the continuous loud bangs leading up to as well as after December 31. “Over December 31 and January 1, our SPCA admitted 19 dogs, 22 cats and four birds. Our after-hours inspectorate team was working hard, helping members of the public find their animals as well as dealing with sick and injured animals.” She said that over December, they admitted 750 animals, about 24 a day.

Despite this, she was positive that 2024 would be a year of change for the SPCA’s cause: preventing cruelty to animals. But this, Ferguson said, could only be happen with people’s support. “If you are missing a pet, we ask that you contact your local SPCA as soon as possible to help relieve the high volume of animals (at the SPCA), as well as ensuring that missing pets and their owners are happily reunited. “If you have found a pet we also ask that you contact your local SPCA and do a ‘found report’ with them because many people do not have access to social media or community WhatsApp groups, and check their local SPCA for their missing pet. These people would never know how to locate their beloved pet if it is not reported by the founder,” she said.

“We would like to thank all the kind people who stopped to pick up frightened animals and bring them to safety and we would also like to thank our community for their unwavering support,” Ferguson said. She encouraged people to reach out if they wanted to help the Kloof and Highway SPCA. Email Brigitte at [email protected] The Centre For Rehabilitation Of Wildlife (Crow) fundraising and marketing officer Denika Govender said that their numbers were higher than usual.

“Crow typically cares for 300 to 400 animals on its property, but during baby season – which starts in March and runs through the festive season – the number increases to 500-600 animals. The festive season brought unintended consequences for our wildlife, notably because of fireworks on New Year’s Eve. “The loud noises and bright flashes from the fireworks had a significant impact, causing extreme stress among animals both at our centre and in the wild. Birds, bats and other nocturnal creatures faced disorientation, leading to collisions with buildings, trees, and vehicles. Particularly concerning was the fireworks prompting some birds to abandon nests and young,” she said. Govender said that animals brought to the centre included an African crowned eagle, goliath heron, grey duiker infant, bush buck infant and swamp hen.