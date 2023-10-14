Durban - The Robin Hood Foundation hopes to reach a target of 2 500 gifts this year for the Bless a Granny and Grandpa campaign in appreciation of senior citizens during the festive season. Grandmothers and grandfathers from 16 old age homes in and around Durban will be showered with gifts when they get a visit from foundation volunteers.

Some of the gifts that were given to senior citizens in last year’s Bless a Granny and Grandpa campaign. Charities that will be visited from October 25 to December 20 include Flame Lily, St Martins, Cheshire, Issy Geshen, Thembela, Tuinsig, Natal Settlers, Zibambeleni, John Conradie, Bill Buchanan, Jabulani, John Dunn, Langler House, Arcadia, Bartle House and Mothwa Haven. Campaign co-ordinator Charlotte Edgar told the Independent in Saturday that the foundation’s mission was to make the wishes of the senior citizens a reality, and they hoped to exceed the targeted number of gifts so they could add more organisations. “For many elderly people, our gifts are the only offerings they receive all year, because we are the only visitor they get. So our goal this year is to try to bless even more senior citizens with gifts," said Edgar.

“We are encouraging the public and businesses to support our annual Bless a Granny and Grandpa initiative. We are currently distributing wish lists and asking people to commit to buying items on these lists.” People are also invited to donate cash towards the gifts, which cost about R250 per recipient. There are five venues where people can drop gifts for the foundation: CGA Agencies in Pinetown, Broadway Pharmacy in Durban North, Wool and Weave in Hillcrest, Dormehl Phalane Real Estate in Gillitts and Washwell Granada Laundry in uMhlanga.