No time to be bored these holidays

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Traders sell everything from fresh produce, deli, food, crafts, art craft beer and gin. Space for the whole family (pets included) to spend time together. Dynamic three-piece cover band The Golden Super Hawks, whose music includes anything from rock classics to pop hits, will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm.

I heart Market: Shop for festive season decorations and gifts and support small businesses. Array of hand-crafted goods, including jewellery, accessories, leather items, ceramics, visual art, home decor, plants, clothing, condiments, cured meats, a selection of bakery items from bread and pastries to cookies, and cakes plus a range of food truck eats. At Northlands Primary School, 20 Gleneagles Drive, Durban North. Saturday, December 16, from 9am to 2pm For more info email [email protected] Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (every Saturday) Community market with organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430.

Buzz Market: (every Saturday) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000

The Globe, Suncoast: (today) Some of South Africa's cheekiest and funniest comedians, including Sans Moonsamy, Chris Forrest, Koobeshan Naidoo, Trevor Gumbi and Rory Petzer join forces for 100 minutes of comedy chaos and magic with Mo Magic. At 8pm. Tickets R150 to R300 from Ticketpros and Spar Stores.

Westville Theatre Club: (today and tomorrow) Christmas in Harmony musical is filled with many old favourite Christmas songs and some you might be hearing for the first time. Bring your own food and drinks. Evening shows today at 6.30pm for 7pm, and tomorrow at 2pm for 2.30pm. Tickets are R100 (R80 for members/students/ pensioners). For further details, contact Dorothy at 083 776 1754 or [email protected] Rhumbelow Theatre Film: Tuesday December 12, 6pm: Royal Opera’s Don Quixote; Wednesday, December 13 at 6.30pm: Pink Floyd, The Wall; Friday December 15: The Dirty Dozen; Saturday December 16 and Sunday, December 17: Andre Rieu White Christmas. At 7.30pm. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or for more info visit http://events.durbantheatre.com/ Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: KickstArt Theatre presents their annual family panto at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on UKZN campus until January 14. Director Steven Stead works his magic on Aladdin, starring Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others in the cast include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring, and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Performances are scheduled from December 7 to January 14, at 2.30pm from Tuesday to Friday, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday. Tickets range from R150 to R265.

Rhumbelow Durban: (today and tomorrow) Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist returns with comedy and hypnosis providing two hours of entertainment for young and old. Tickets R160. Tomorrow at 7.30pm; tomorrow at 2pm. Bring picnic baskets or buy at the venue. Bar available, no alcohol may be brought in. Booking is essential via email [email protected] or at Computicket. The Barnyard Theatre Suncoast: 50 Carat Gold has a 10-piece cast taking audiences on a 50-year tribute to musical legends, from Elvis Presley to Tina Turner to Bryan Adams, and local talent like Mango Groove and Freshlyground. Ticket prices vary. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za for details and to book. Music

Playhouse Opera: iMbube is the inspiring story of the self-taught young Jabulani who follows his destiny to become a force in the Isicathamiya fraternity. Directed by Mbongeni Ngema and music direction by Themba Mkhize. December 15 and 16 at 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre Durban: Monday, December 11, 7pm: Guitarist Steve Newman and drummer Nish Pillay live (Durban). Extraordinary showcase of virtuosity and musical brilliance as two exceptional artists come together for an evening. Bring picnic baskets (no alcohol), food and full bar available. Tickets R180. Call 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or at Computicket. Art

KZNSA: KZNSA is hosts BuzzArt23, its biggest local-only Christmas fair, with the theme MADE: celebrating the artists of KZN. Main Gallery, Mezzanine Gallery, Park Gallery. Open until January 7. Woodpeckers: Learn the art of wood carving and turning in three-hour workshops in Hillcrest. December 7 to 14; 18 to 22; January 3 to 6; 8 to 13. R350. Contact Annie at082 854 4754 or Max at 073 610 8078. Booking essential. A new exhibition Humanity has opened at The Gallery Lifestyle in Ballito to celebrate unity. The Gallery Lifestyle: Ballito. New exhibition Humanity to celebrate unity. Until January 28.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow)

Call David on 072 615 0559. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Umgeni Steam Railway Train Trips: Take a steam train ride and, before or after your trip, browse through the Inchanga Station Craft Market where there are various treasures on sale, food to suit most tastes and activities for the whole family. Tickets return train trip: adults: R170, pensioners (+60) and children (2-12) R110. Bookings Umgeni Steam Railway website. Special Santa-on-board trips from Friday, December 15-17 at 11pm, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm, and on December 23 and 24. Carols by Candlelight will be sung on the December 15 and 16 5pm return trips. Zapper as there are no card or ATM facilities so cash or Zapper will be needed. Bookings at www.umgenisteamrailway.com

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Durban ICC: Miss Indoni and Mr Cultural SA. A cultural pageant, showcasing cultural diversity and social cohesion. Includes fashion, dance, theatre and traditional performances. December 16 at noon. Tickets R200 at Indoni.net