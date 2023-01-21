No zero pass rate

Durban - KZN’s 83% pass rate translates to 136 388 out of the 164 308 pupils who sat the 2022 matric exams passing, KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer said yesterday. “Our province continues to contribute the highest number of candidates who sit for and pass the National Senior Certificate examinations in the country.

“The number of our schools that obtained 100% pass rate also increased significantly from 145 in 2021 to 212 in 2022. We were also able to reduce the number of schools that performed below 75% from 713 in 2021 to 435 in 2022.” Frazer pointed out that no school in the province obtained a 0% pass rate. “Our interventions to eradicate the 40% and below category of performance in the 2022 National Senior Certificate exams are also yielding results and we will continue to put more efforts towards addressing this bracket.

“The quality of our results is indicative of the sterling work of our district teams and educators as well as the dedication of our learners to their academic work. “Our bachelor passes have increased from 61 856 in 2021 to 69 849 in 2022.” She said there had also been an increase in the number of diploma passes from 42 128 in 2021 to 43 908 in 2022.

Frazer said the department’s aim was to see more candidates get bachelor passes “because we want them to be in a better position to further their studies post matric level”. UKZN Dean and Head of the School of Education, Professor Thabo Msibi said the improvement appeared to be the result of a build-up of initiatives by the department aimed at helping underperforming schools. “It seems to be paying off.”

