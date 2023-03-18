Nod to private power

Durban - The National Treasury has given eThekwini Municipality the green light to buy 400MW of electricity under the provisions of the Municipal Public Private Partnership Regulations.

“The procurement of 400MW will restore energy security, reduce the impact of load shedding, reduce reliance on the national grid, improve economic development and create job opportunities,” said city spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela yesterday.

“The commercial operation date for 100MW of Solar PV and 300MW of Gas to Power will be achieved in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

“Over the next few months, the municipality will establish a social programme that will consist of effective community-trust structure, the criteria for local content, skills development, ownership, management control and enterprise and supplier development thresholds.”