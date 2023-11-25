Old body new purpose for this Windermere mansion

Durban — Change might be the only constant in life, but Ealing House in Durban’s Windermere suburb has remained largely unchanged over the years, even though its purpose has shifted many times. In today’s Then and Now feature, this majestic Edwardian Vernacular mansion is the star of the show. One would imagine that it was happy times for the three men in the picture: David Lister-James, Don Smyly and Grant Andrews of Grant Andrews Natal, as they were about to start a new chapter in the existence of the building which would serve as their furniture showrooms.

This picture of Ealing House in Lilian Ngoyi (Windermere) Road was first published in July 1987. Pictured from left to right are David Lister-James, Don Smyly and Grant Andrews of Grant Andrews Natal. Picture: Archives/Independent Newspapers The old picture was taken in July 1987 when it was still on Windermere Road. Today the road’s name has changed, the residential suburb has transformed to a more commercial one, and its purpose has shifted, yet the façade of the building has only undergone a few cosmetic tweaks. The two-storey house with its gable front veranda, from a showroom has morphed into a beauty parlour offering threading, laser, skin and nail treatments. Colleague Frank Chemaly says you would probably know Ealing House if you frequented its popular neighbours, Billy the B.U.M.S. now known as the Bus Stop Bar, and on the other side the Wonder Bar better known as the “Wonder Bra“ for the shenanigans of its patrons.