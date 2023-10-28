Independent Online
Saturday, October 28, 2023

Orchestra dons pink

Spanish conductor Irene Delgado-Jiménez, who is a great supporter of cancer awareness, with the KZN Philharmonic at Thursday’s rehearsal. The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all wore a pink ribbon to acknowledge the annual campaign. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers

Published 3h ago

Spanish conductor Irene Delgado-Jiménez, who is a great supporter of cancer awareness, with the KZN Philharmonic at Thursday’s rehearsal. The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all wore a pink ribbon to acknowledge the annual campaign.

The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra World Symphony Series Spring Season runs at the Playhouse Opera Theatre for two more Thursdays: November 2 and 9, each concert starting at 7pm and an open rehearsal at 10am on the same day.

For more information call 031 369 9438, email [email protected] or for the full programme visit www.kznphil.org.za. Booking through Quicket.

The Independent on Saturday

