Phansi Museum art goes online

Durban - Images of 5000 pieces of traditional art from Durban’s Phansi Museum can now be viewed anywhere in the world as a result of a partnership with Google Arts and Culture launched on the eve of Heritage Day.
“It’s going to allow virtual tours of the museum,” Google South Africa country director, Alistair Mokoena told the Independent on Saturday.
Museum founder Paul Mikula explained that all his life he has been involved with finding amazing things.
“I’m autistic, so to me the little things round and about have always been of much interest, especially if they were special,” he said.
Mikula said that when he came to South Africa from Europe, aged 14, he suddenly became interested in things in the countryside.
“Because in Europe everything was controlled,” he said.
“In Africa, everybody did their own thing and they survived. They didn’t have jobs, they didn’t run around and they all seem to have loved life a lot more than other people did. Although they went through colonialism, apartheid and that sort of thing, the general reaction of the people was one of making the most of life, which is the interesting thing about music.
“Music is the thing that transports you. Art is a thing that transports you. With that you can defeat pain.
“That was my main interest, so I started collecting some of the items.”
He said the more he worked with traditional art, the more meaningful it became.
“It’s not just an item. It’s based on a whole number of things, most of which are very spiritual.”
The online collaboration is with the Phansi Museum and eight other institutions across South Africa.
The project includes new stories from the University of Pretoria, which celebrate South African women, eight new virtual tours from South African Tourism and Johannesburg Art Gallery, and expertly curated stories from some of South Africa’s most important museums and institutions, and platforms including the Origins Centre and Social Fabric.
“Our goal has always been to bring the world’s culture online for everyone – allowing individuals to experience it in new ways,” said Mokoena.
“This project has been three years in the making and we are thrilled to be able to bring over 5000 high-resolution images, five museum views and 10 online exhibits digitally to the public through Phansi museum’s bespoke page on the Google Arts & Culture website https://about.artsandculture.google.com/.”
Communications and public affairs manager for Google, Siyavuya Madikane, added: “Someone who is New York will be able to engage with the art, is able to order the art, to be part of the experience as if they were in South Africa.”
The Independent on Saturday