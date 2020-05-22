Police swoop on kidnappers who stole newborn baby while mom went to the loo

Durban - Port Shepstone police arrested two women for kidnapping a newborn baby. The women allegedly stole the child while looking after it while the mother went to the toilet. The mother and the four-day-old baby had just been discharged from hospital earlier this week.



Police from the Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested the women aged 17 and 20 for kidnapping on Wednesday. The suspects appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Thursday and the 17-year-old was released into the custody of her parents.



Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on Monday at 9.45am, a 23-year-old mother was being discharged from hospital in Umzimkhulu after giving birth to a baby boy.

"While at the hospital, she was approached by two women who pretended to be visiting a relative in the maternity ward. They offered to leave together with her as they were also going to the Umzimkhulu CBD. When they reached the CBD, they took the baby from the mother when she wanted to go into the lavatory," Mbele said.

"Upon her return, she could not find the women or her four-day baby boy. She reported the incident to Umzimkhulu police and a case of kidnapping was opened," she said.

The docket was assigned to the Port Shepstone FCS Unit and the investigation led the team to Mfulamahle Location where the two women and baby were found, Mbele said. The suspects were arrested and the baby was taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

Mbele said that investigations revealed that the baby was destined to be moved to Gauteng where the one of the suspect’s boyfriend lives.



The Independent on Saturday