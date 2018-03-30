Durban motorists were pulled over in a roadblock at Bram Fischer Road. Motorists were checked for driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol. The operation was held by the Metro Police. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating how a policeman’s wife used her husband’s state-issued firearm in a road-rage incident as the Easter weekend holiday kicked off.

The incident was one of the most serious cases of road rage in recent months and police have urged motorists to remain calm as traffic levels increased.

An altercation between the woman and a truck driver over a parking bay in Kensington Road, Durban North, saw her arguing with him while standing in the road, then reaching into her car to collect a firearm that she pointed at the trucker, according to Durban North police spokesman Captain Raymond Deokaran.

The truck driver retaliated by producing a firearm and firing two shots at her, which hit her in the leg, he said.

She is facing charges of possessing of an unlicensed firearm and pointing a firearm, while he has been accused of attempted murder.

Deokaran confirmed that the weapon she used was a state firearm and that her husband, who is based at Newlands East police station, would be investigated for enabling her to get hold of it.

According to witnesses who spoke to The Independent on Saturday, the woman sought help in a nearby supermarket after being shot in Thursday’s incident. The wife of a shop employee who had seen the shooting called her husband inside the shop, warning him that the female motorist was armed. The couple could not be traced.

The two drivers are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, shots were fired early on Friday morning by eThekwini Metro Police’s K9 unit, as they pursued suspects on the M4 southern freeway.

Loot

Metro spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle and when the officers signalled for the car to pull over, the four occupants started throwing juice bottles out of the car, possibly part of loot they had just stolen.

“They also started shooting at police and officers returned fire. Two suspects were injured, with one sustaining gunshot wounds. They were arrested and the other two are still at large,” he said.

Increased roadblocks are planned this weekend. A total of 45 drunk drivers were arrested in an overnight blitz on Thursday night, said Sewpersad.

Metro police were privy to new roadblock training methods this week as Dr Othon Sanchez, a former police chief of Mexico City and a founder of the Conduce sin Alcohol (Drive without Alcohol) programme, showed methods to deal with drunk drivers. The programme resulted in a 35% reduction in drinking- and driving- related crashes and fatalities in Mexico City.

“People partied every day in Mexico City. We introduced this programme and saw a reduction, and we want to take this around the world,” said Sanchez. Durban is the first city outside of Mexico chosen to pilot the programme.

“At the end of the day we are saving lives. We are putting a safety net in place,” he said.

Part of the programme includes visiting schools, places of worship and shopping centres to spread the message of not driving drunk.

Estrella Merlos, associate director of the UN Institute for Training and Research, said their aim was to train officials on best practices. In South Africa 58% of fatalities on roads were related to drinking and driving.

“KZN accounts for 20% of that, so we considered it important to initiate the programme here,” said Merlos. She added that 1.2 million people died each year from road accidents and young people between the ages of 14 and 25 accounted for the largest group affected.

Kate Blakeley, global head of the alcohol in society programme at Diageo, an alcoholic beverages company supporting the programme, said Durban was the first city to have their metro police trained in the programme outside of Mexico.

