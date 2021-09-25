Popular Durban comedian Neville Pillay dies

Tributes have been pouring in on social media after the death of Durban DJ and comedian Neville Pillay.

"Apart from his outstanding ability on air, Neville was a popular comedian, a skilled and experienced MC, a talented songwriter and an accomplished actor. I pray that Neville will rest in eternal peace and may his memory always be a blessing,” he said.

Former radio host and DUT senior director of corporate affairs Alan Khan described Pillay as “multi-talented and creatively gifted”.

Nesan Pather wrote: “RIP Neville Pillay So tragic. So many great memories and times my brother. See you in the stage in the sky.”

Another Facebook user, Felicia Emrie Pillay, wrote: “RIP Neville Pillay .. I had the honour of sharing the stage with this talented human, he had people in tears of laughter because he was so absolutely brilliant in his comedy craft. Rest well. God bring strength to his family and friends.”

Popular SA radio personality, Damon Beard, said: “So sad to hear that Neville Pillay has passed away. What an honour it was to have worked with him. A truly good guy with such a wicked personality. RIP buddy and my deepest condolences to your family.”