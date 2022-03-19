Popular Windsor Park golf course under threat

Durban - Golfers using the Windsor Park Municipal Golf Course in Stamford Hill were upset this week to find the entrance closed by the maintenance team. This was due to an account dispute between maintenance contractor Leitch Landscapes and eThekwini Municipality, with the contractor saying the municipality had not paid them for two years.

With the maintenance team blocking the gates into the golf course on Wednesday, Leitch Landscapes managing director Elliot Nkosi told the Independent on Saturday that his company was looking for a solution to the issue of non-payment by the council. Nkosi, an avid golfer whose company footprint stretches from Richards Bay to East London and includes some major golf courses in the hospitality sector, said their contract was due to end in December this year. “The payment of our money is long, long overdue. We’ve not been paid for two years and we’ve asked them to sit down and clear these challenges.

“We’ve had a meeting with our staff and they know exactly what’s going on. We’ve told them we cannot afford to pay our staff at the end of March. We’ve been using our own financial resources to pay salaries, but we can only do so much. “We’ve made sure that all the golfers who come to this course are being kept in the loop,” said Nkosi, confirming that he had met municipal officials but there was still no firm commitment for full payment. Yesterday morning he added that the company would be communicating again with the municipality expressing their “deep sadness and disappointment”, but if the matter was not resolved, the staff may embark on another work stoppage.

Mike Fetter, vice-captain of Athlone Golf Club which has a clubhouse at Windsor Park course, one of eight clubs that use the course along with many social players, said: “This course is a little gem and, as a ratepayer, the council should be honouring their contracts. “It’s one of the cheaper golf courses in Durban and we have a strong membership who enjoy the course. There are also lots of junior and social players who come through. ”Although it’s a challenging course, it’s earmarked as being a beginner’s golf course so it’s important it’s kept to a high standard,” said Fetter.

Local golfer Brian Porter also highlighted the course was used extensively by up-and-coming young golfers and retired residents because of its affordability. “It would be a big loss for Durban,” he said. Another golfer, Anthony Brunskill, said: “It’s an awesome course and is one of the better courses in Durban. The other courses have wind and it makes a huge difference. The layout is also different and it’s challenging.”

Another avid golfer, Greg Bolleurs, said the course had re-opened on Thursday, but golfers were uncertain about the future. “It’s hugely important that it remains open because outside of the cost of private golf courses, you would also not get a booking at those courses. “There’s no other municipal golf course in Durban except for the Papwa Sewgolum municipal course.

“At one time, Windsor Park was the busiest golf course in KZN, it is a lovely course,” said Bolleurs. Yesterday eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “It is for the first time that we are hearing about this matter and as a result an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the veracity of these claims. “The City subscribes on the principle of paying within 30 days and we are proud of the progress we are making in this regard. Under no circumstances shall the City derive any joy from not paying for the services which have been provided to it,” said Mayisela adding that “however, we have a responsibility of ensuring that there is value for money for all the services that are provided, and this one is no exception”.