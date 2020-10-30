Private ambulances block central Durban in protest over RAF non-payment

Durban – Traffic was jammed in central Durban this morning as private ambulance services gathered at King Dinuzulu Park and proceeded up Dr Pixley ka Seme street to highlight they have not been paid by the Road Accident Fund since March this year.

The KZN Private Ambulance Association (KPAA), which was formed last month, saw ambulance service providers arriving from across the province this morning, taking part in the drive through Durban.They stated that they are owed an estimated R7 million from the Road Accident Fund in payment of services.

None of the private ambulance service providers who were part of the march will be responding to accident scenes for a 24-hour period up until midnight on Friday and with rainy weather forecast, could put pressure on other emergency response providers.

KPAA spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said emergency service providers, who have been at the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic, have not been paid since the lockdown started.

"One of the main topics is the issue we're having with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) which is not paying for services rendered by emergency services assisting at motor vehicle collisions every day," said Jamieson, adding it had been very difficult to sustain operations during this period.