Puppy love for Mother’s Day

Durban - While mothers around the country will be spoiled tomorrow with breakfast in bed, flowers and chocolates, four-month-old puppy Jackson will be waiting at the Durban and Coast SPCA kennels ‒ with lots of hope in his heart that he will find a new mom this Mother's Day.

Jackson is a border collie cross and a special needs puppy, having had his left eye removed.

On Thursday, Durban and Coast SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said the little pup was found with “one of his eyes bulging out of his head” and was taken to a local vet.

“His eye had to be operated on and sadly had to be removed. He was brought to us on April 8 for post treatment care and we’ve named him Jackson,” said Fleischer.

Despite having had such a tough start in life, she said Jackson was a happy little dog, playful, friendly and approachable.

“He will be ready to go to his extra special forever home soon and if you are able to look after this special needs pup, contact our kennels department,” said Fleischer.

There are nine puppies and 17 adult dogs up for adoption and this week the SPCA put out an appeal for donations, featuring puppy Bhodi who has already found his new home.

Bhodi was a few weeks old when he was taken away from his mother and thrown in a rubbish bin on the side of the road. A passer-by heard the frightened pup crying and he was taken to the SPCA for care.

With the cold winter months approaching, Fleischer said the organisation was in desperate need of new dryers and washing machines because theirs had broken down, while blankets were also needed, as well as soft cat/kitten food.

There is a lot of advice online about choosing the right puppy for you and/or your family and while a visit to the kennels can be love at first sight, key qualities to consider are breed, size, coat and colour, age, health, personality and temperament.

For more information on Jackson, contact Durban and Coast SPCA Kennels on 031 579 6542, or to make a donation or an enquiry about adoption, go to their website www.spcadbn.org.za

