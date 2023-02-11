Durban - Surrounded by mounting death, destruction and despair, rescue workers are racing against time and icy weather to save as many people as possible after this week’s devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria. As the cries of those buried under the debris grow fainter, lives are now threatened by growing cold and hunger. Yesterday the death toll rose to more than 22 000.

Also yesterday, Reuters reported that a woman and a male Syrian refugee in Turkiye were rescued after more than 100 hours of being buried under rubble. Several South African humanitarian organisations and volunteers are in the region where they are trying to assist survivors whose lives were demolished. Surrounded by debris, earthquake survivors try to find safety amid chaos in Turkiye. Supplied Journalist and humanitarian Azhar Vadi from the Salaam Foundation left South Africa for Turkiye on Monday, soon after the news of the tragedies came to light. He told the Independent on Saturday that everywhere people were just sitting out in the open, dazed and confused about how their lives had been destroyed in the blink of an eye.

He said while Istanbul and surrounding areas were unaffected, it was the southern parts of the country that had taken the heaviest battering and where apartment buildings had “crumbled like cakes”. Vadi said casualty numbers were rising exponentially and in one area at least 7 000 high rise apartment buildings had been destroyed. “Given that it was at 4am and everyone was sleeping, and the earthquakes took just a few seconds, nobody would have had the time to escape any of these buildings,” said Vadi.

Homes were destroyed in the blink of an eye as earthquakes hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this week. Supplied. He said some people were now living in their cars and that in Turkiye, schools, mosques and community centres which had not been destroyed, were being used to house people. “It’s just tons and tons and tons of rubble. Even the idea of trying to assist using your bare hands fades away very quickly because you know you are not going to be able to move anything there. Families and relatives are using small little hammers, picks and shovels to try to move (rubble) but it is literally impossible, you need heavy earthmoving machinery.” Vadi said wherever they went, people were media shy and still in the grips of trauma. “Everyone has lost somebody,” he said.

One of the NGO relief workers had managed to escape to safety from a crumbling building while cradling his son in his arms, but his wife and the rest of his family were still inside. Vadi said the Salaam Foundation had been working with Turkish NGO IHH in Syrian refugee camps for a considerable amount of time and they were currently assisting earthquake survivors with food, shelter and other basic needs. Other team members from South Africa would be joining them.

The IHH had a prefabricated co-ordination centre which housed humanitarian teams from around the world. “They’ve given us a mat and a blanket and a spot under a table for the night,” he said. Journalist and humanitarian worker Azhar Vadi from the Salaam Foundation settles in for the night in Turkiye. Supplied. “The Syrian refugees have been through a lot over the past 12 years and now this has compounded their misery. For the people of Turkiye, they’ve been assisting the Syrian refugees and now suddenly they also need help,” he said.

In South Africa, other members of the Salaam Foundation were fundraising and gathering supplies, especially baby food, nappies and formula for the refugees and children who no longer had mothers. One of the most heartbreaking stories reported internationally was that of a baby who was born under the rubble. Rescue workers found her still attached to her dead mother’s umbilical cord, while the rest of her family had also died. The infant girl survived. In South Africa, Vadi’s foundation colleague, Fatima Sookharia, said the shocking videos and images of children trapped under rubble from Turkiye and Syria had left an indelible mark on their hearts and that everyone was feeling a little helpless. She urged South Africans to participate in the #Lemonade2 Turkiye and Syria Earthquake Campaign by selling lemonade and other items at a number of venues which had agreed to be part of the campaign. Details are at www.salaamfoundation and the money would be used to buy supplies.

Penny Appeal South Africa chief executive officer Shahnaaz Paruk said when news of the earthquakes hit they were immediately ready to assist, as they had pre-planned a trip to take winter supplies to remote refugee camps not only in Syria but also in Palestine. Paruk said the death toll was expected to rise over the next 48 hours, and that the situation was dire because many of the areas where help was most needed were inaccessible. “The psychosocial support in this process is being overlooked and that is something that a lot of people are going to need,” she said.