Reaching for the sky, yesterday and tomorrow

This building in this week’s look back in history features Kenton Flat at 90 West Street (Dr Pixley KaSeme) and was posted in a blog by local historian Gerald Buttigieg on Facts About Durban.
Built in 1962 in the architectural style of modernism, it is situated between Kearsney Road and John Milne Road.
Kenton replaced West Milne Building with tenants Zell’s Picture Gallery, JR Joy (Pty) Ltd (unknown), and Cash Wholesalers at street level. Cash Wholesalers in the 1950s and 1960s was a general store somewhat like the original Game store selling electrical appliances, along with furniture and photographic goods. This was the Beach branch with the main shop being in Field Street (now Joe Slovo) opposite the Daily News offices. It was bought by a firm called Freeds.
There is no connection to the present-day Cash Wholesalers franchise. Beach Fruiterers was on the corner of Kearsney Road and 98 West Street.