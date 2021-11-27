Readers meet the editors at the movies

Independent Media editors have been meeting readers at a variety of functions to learn more about what they want in their newspapers. This week, IOS editor Zoubair Ayoob, right, and Sunday Tribune editor Sandile Mdadane hosted readers to a pre-screening of the movie Encanto at Gateway on Thursday. The computer-animated musical fantasy comedy from Walt Disney Animation Studios, was released globally on Friday, receiving positive reviews from critics and grossing $7 million worldwide. Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, with original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film stars the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, and Wilmer Valderrama.

“It is my pleasure and privilege to welcome you to this screening of Encanto,” said independent on Saturday editor Zoubair Ayoob. “Readers will know that we have embarked on a programme to both get to know our readers and to give something back to them for their loyal support, which in some cases goes back decades. “We are indeed grateful for your support - thank you - and look forward to an ongoing relationship in the years ahead,” he said. “I remind you that in addition to the print copies of our papers you receive at home, we exist online too, where you can find a wealth of content, including video, that we cannot accommodate in print. These platforms also allow you to interact with us, to share your views on issues and to submit your own story ideas, pictures and videos."

He said Encanto was chosen because it is family friendly. “The intention is to afford you a relaxed, fun evening, hopefully with a few laughs thrown in. So rather this than a movie with lots of violence and bad language. “I trust everyone has a drink and snack in hand? So sit back, relax and enjoy."