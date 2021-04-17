Registration opens for over 60s Covid-19 vaccination

Durban - With the launch of the official registration portal for Covid-19 vaccination for the over 60 years age group, there was some confusion among the public regarding those under 60 who suffer from co-morbidities.

The portal, which went live at 4pm yesterday, was preceded by an announcement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who called on those who are 60 years or older to register on the site.

While there was no mention of those over the age of 18 with co-morbidities in the minister's opening speech, Mkhize said: "I want to reassure South Africans that we do have a plan to ensure that everyone is registered and we want as many people as possible to be registered before going to be vaccinated. This will save a lot of time and help us to allocate vaccinations to respective areas appropriately."

National Health spokesperson Popo Maja had not responded to a request for clarity on those under the age of 60 years with co-morbidities by the time of going to press.

To register, go to vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za