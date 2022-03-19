Ride into the past on a steam train

Wistfully looking out the window as the Valley of a Thousand Hills passes by is Roberta Alessandri model Nwabisa Mbatani, from Durban North.

Durban - Celebrating all things vintage: trains, cars … and frocks. Disappear into the romance of Downton Abbey, or the elegance of Agatha Christie, and revel in the nostalgia of stepping back in time.

Garments and accessories from Mrs Pinkerton at the Mushroom Farm, Kassier Road, Hillcrest; stylist’s own sourced from vintage shops throughout a Thousand Hills.

The Umgeni Steam Railway is an NGO run by volunteers and is under pressure from Covid-19 restrictions and the rocketing fuel prices.

The journey starts from Kloof Railway Station on the Old Main Line, meandering along the Valley of a Thousand Hills to Inchanga. At Inchanga, which used to be the halfway point between Durban and Pietermaritzburg on the Old Main Line, you can discover railway artefacts in the museum in the Old Station Master's House, meet for Thomas and Friends in the Modeller's Shed and other “mini” trains, shop at the Inchanga Station Craft Market and grab something to eat with some home-grown coffee for the return trip.