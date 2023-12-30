Rugby body, no; sea legs, yes!

Durban — A Durban teenager appreciates that taking on the might of the ocean won’t always be plain sailing, but revels in every opportunity to be out at sea, and his skippering reputation is rising at a rate of knots. Shamir Rampersadh’s ability to skipper his crew through the mood of the ocean with aplomb, was again on display in two regattas he and his Durban University of Technology (DUT) crew sailed in this month.

Rampersadh, 19, a nautical science student at the DUT, led his team to victory in last week’s KZN Invitational L26 regatta. The three-day event comprised eight short races around markers in the Durban bay. While Rampersadh, of Seaview, and his partner finished fourth at the University Sports South Africa event at the TheewatersKloof Dam, Western Cape, from December 11 to 16, he was recognised for his efforts in their pairing reaching the semi-final stage. Participants in this event sail modified 4.3m-long TSL 420 boats fitted with two sails through a designated course, where reading of conditions and tactical nous comes under scrutiny.

Having won six of their eight races in the round-robin stages, Rampersadh and his partner’s tiring sea legs in the knockout stage prevented them from progressing further. The adjudicators decided to hand him a best “team player” award for his contribution to the DUT pairing reaching the semi-finals. “I felt great to receive the recognition. We had fun, learnt a lot, and made good memories and new friends,” said Rampersadh.

He was also chuffed that his 6-man DUT team finished fourth at the MSC Week in July, which was an L26 national championship event. “I am proud because our crew comprises mostly novices who only started sailing together for the first time this year. In sailing, the crew must work in sync. This is not something that happens overnight. We gelled well, at a national event, in a short space of time. That’s impressive,” he said. In September, the same Rampersadh-led DUT team plus one additional member won the RNR Regatta, a Royal Natal Yacht Club-hosted L26 three-day event, where teams dashed from Addington Beach to the uMngeni River mouth a few times.

“I count myself blessed after each event. I understand that anything can go wrong, but it is something I intend doing for the rest of my life. Hopefully, I can attain national colours in years to come.” Rampersadh’s introduction to the sport came while at Glenwood High School. He was steered towards sailing while weighing up his extramural activity options. “I don’t have a rugby body and I’ve always loved the ocean. I tried sailing for the first time and even though it clashed with my tennis times, I knew immediately sailing was for me.”

Since 2018, he had twice weekly sessions with the school’s sailing instructor in an L26 8m-long boat. “Each time you learn something new about marine and bird life. You get to know the power of nature and realise you are at its mercy, causing you to respect it more.” To enhance his sailing, Rampersadh spent time on YouTube tutorial sessions and many hours playing Virtual Regatta, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown days.

After completing matric in 2022, he breezed through a “day skipper” licence course, given all the nautical miles already under his belt. He then enlisted for an instructor’s course with South African Sailing, and completed level 1 successfully. Rampersadh is an instructor with Sail Africa, an NPO focused on youth empowerment and raising maritime awareness. His 2024 aspirations include more podium finishes with the DUT. He also hopes to sail in the Rolex Fastnet off-shore yacht race staged biannually in the UK.

He would love to acquire his own vessel someday, and he appreciates the support and care of his parents. Sail Africa’s Jackie Barnard said Rampersadh sailed at all their events while he was at Glenwood, before joining them as an instructor. “He is a wonderful team player, an outstanding role model for our youngsters and a good sailor. You can see his results.”