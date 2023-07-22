Team South Africa were placed as the best-performing African nation during the 2023 International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO). They finished 51st out of 112 competing nations. The second highest ranked African nation was Algeria, who were placed 57th.

South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) coach Liam Baker said he was impressed by the team’s performance as they moved up 12 places from 2022, where they finished 63rd. He was also proud as one of their team members received a silver medal – the first time a South African has earned silver in 12 years. With this result, it provides a positive for South Africa and its potential in mathematics. “South Africa’s education system is generally not great, so I think this ranking shows the strength and quality of our maths competition culture and training programme,” said Baker. “We have many local competitions at different levels, such as the UCT Maths Competition, the Wits Maths Competition (WMC), and the South African Maths Olympiad (SAMO) for high school students, and the South African Maths Challenge (SAMC) and WMC for primary school students, as well as other competitions.”

Baker explained that the top 50% of participants at the IMO received medals, with those ranking roughly 50%–25% getting bronze, 25%–8% getting silver, and the top 8% getting gold. Those who managed to solve one of the six problems correctly but didn’t get a medal got an honourable mention instead. Reddam House Durbanville (Cape Town) brothers Youkyum Kim and Minkyum Kim (Grades 10 and 12 respectively) were the two South Africans who received silver and bronze medals respectively. Full-time mathematics researcher and the SAMF executive director Professor Kerstin Jordaan extended her congratulations to the team.