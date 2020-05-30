SA to host Deep Space Ground Station

Durban - The Cabinet has had more than just lockdown regulations on the agenda. At a virtual meeting this week, a decision was taken to host a Deep Space Ground Station in the country.

The decision allows the SA National Space Agency (Sansa) to enter into a partnership with Nasa to host the station in Matjiesfontein in the Western Cape.

Managed by Sansa, the station will be integrated into an existing network of three sites in California in the US, Madrid in Spain and Canberra in Australia, and will support human space flight missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

South Africa will benefit in skills, research and growth of science, engineering, technology and innovation sector.

According to Nasa, the Deep Space Network (DSN) supports Nasa and non-Nasa missions that explore the furthest points of our solar system.