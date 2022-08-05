Sardines at Isipingo Beach

Durban - The sardines off Isipingo Beach this week are expected to stay for “the next few days” at least. KZN Sharks Board operations manager Greg Thompson said yesterday the conditions were favourable.

“There has been consistent netting of sardines at Isipingo this whole week, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the trend continues with the favourable sea conditions we are experiencing at the moment,” he said. “Hopefully this will continue into the weekend.” He added that shoals were also moving south in the deeper water offshore, but most were inshore and moving north.

“But it can change daily,” he said. Fisherman Goolam Essack said sardines to fill about 200 crates had been caught in nets off the Isipingo beach, south of Durban. This week, reports on social media platforms said sardines had been sighted off Southbroom, Kelso and at Warner Beach, nearer to Isipingo.

