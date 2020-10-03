SA's blood stocks running low

DURBAN - KZN and seven other provinces have only 2.8 days’ stock of blood. That means the blood bank is nearly half empty, according to the SA National Blood Service’s (SANBS) Khensani Mahlangu. “We need five days’ stock to feel completely safe,” she said. Mahlangu said it had become more difficult since the Covid-19 pandemic to make use of many venues traditionally used for people to give blood. “We are calling on people who can offer a public space, such as a church hall, to get in touch with us.”

Mahlangu said the SANBS was on a campaign to encourage people aged between 16 and 35 to donoate regularly. The SANBS runs blood services in all provinces except the Western Cape.

“Less than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors,” according to the SANBS website.

“A unit of blood only lasts 42 days after donation and, for this reason, it is important for blood donors to donate regularly. Donors can give blood as often as every eight weeks.

“SANBS aims to collect 3000 units of blood a day to ensure a safe and sufficient blood supply in the health care system.”

Anyone wishing to help with a venue or find out information about becoming a blood donor can call 0800119031.

Independent On Saturday