Sassy shades of autumn

Durban — Welcome to your first month of autumn sowing and growing. As the weather cools down, some very hot plants are on the rise. Indulge in all the sassy shades of the new season with a host of plants and edibles loaded with attitude. If you need a quick colour fix, dash down to your local garden centre to see which plants are in bloom now and remember to grab some compost.

WHAT’S POTTING? Lobelia is an essential companion to any bed, basket, or container. If you are looking for a fabulous filler, this plant quickly adds the final touch to displays. In addition, lobelia makes a striking statement, especially when planted in masses. Lobelia with its abundance of magnificent colour is an essential companion to any bed, basket or container. The most common species in our gardens is Lobelia erinus ‒ an indigenous lovely that thrives in varying climates and topographies. Flower colours are predominantly blue-purple, midnight blue, or sky blue, but you will also find rose, lilac, pink and white in the palette. The foliage colour ranges from dark bronze to bright green.

Lobelia should be planted in full morning sun as they appreciate a little afternoon shade. Plants prefer soil that is rich in organic matter, so add compost before planting. Keep the soil moist but not soggy and pay particular attention if planting in containers because lobelia do not like to get thirsty. The beautiful bloom of the lobelia. Looking for a dramatic focal point plant to add to your balcony or patio collection? Then grow calibrachoa in a large container or hanging basket for a dazzling talking point. This is a trailing plant that gets covered in hundreds of small bell-shaped flowers that simply steal the show. Although sun-loving, in very hot areas they will do better in semi-shade. Calibrachoa varieties are available at garden centres now in shades of violet, blue, pink, red, magenta, yellow, bronze and white. They can be pinched back to encourage bushy growth and more flowers. Feed plants with a liquid fertiliser regularly to encourage healthy growth and flowering. Looking for a dramatic focal point plant to add to your balcony or patio collection? Calibrachoa is available in a wide variety of vibrant colours. Another spirited autumn must-have is plenty of snapdragons (antirrhinum majus). Most varieties are either slightly or moderately scented, which is great if you like to cut flowers from the garden or have fragrant pots on the patio. Snapdragons love the sun and varieties range from very tall (more than 60cm, which may require staking) or as short as 15cm for the dwarf ones. They come in a range of beautiful and bold solid colours as well as bright colour mixes. They are long-lasting in the garden and will grow through our mild winters and flower into spring.

TRENDING NOW – PLANTS FOR YOUR PETS If you share your home with dogs and cats, you may have seen them nibble on grass at some point. This is because grass helps to alleviate digestive discomfort your beloved pet may be experiencing, inducing vomiting or bowel cleansing. Dogs and cats (and many other animals) have instinctive herbal knowledge, although they may not know the difference between toxic grasses such as kikuyu, and safe grasses such as bearded wheat grass (agrospyron canina).

Bearded wheatgrass is safe for your pets to nibble on to help with digestive discomfort. Top tip: Do you know what grass you have and if it is pet-safe? Join Life is a Garden on Facebook and share a picture of your lawn with us. Our experts will help you identify it and provide you with recommendations. Alternatively, show the photo to your garden centre assistant for advice. Starting a herb garden not only benefits your culinary creations and cocktails, but your pets as well. These well-known herbs can be used regularly and in small doses, mixed in or sprinkled over your pet’s food. For digestive support use rosemary, thyme, fennel, mint, and coriander. For worms and parasites, go for yarrow, thyme, and oregano. If dogs or cats have arthritis and inflammation use feverfew, comfrey leaves, Asiatic pennywort (gotu kola), celery, parsley and yarrow. If you need a booster tonic, add parsley, comfrey leaves, pennywort, borage, and yarrow. A gentle skin care mix for internal or topical use includes calendula, thyme, chamomile, and lavender.

Thyme is a great aid to digestion. For flea protection, stuff a pillow with pennyroyal, rosemary, tansy, and pyrethrum, then place it in your pet’s bed. You can also make an infused spray with these herbs. You will also find specific dog and cat grass at your garden centre so be sure to plant a patch for them to munch on. Rosemary helps with fleas on animals. *Always ask your vet for professional treatment options. The plants listed above are not to be interpreted as medical advice. EDIBLES ARE EVERYTHING

March is for all the homegrown munchies! Harvest the last of summer’s crops like pumpkins and squashes, and then remove all spent plants from the space. Refresh your soil with compost and plant seeds of peas, broad beans, carrots, parsnips, turnips, and radishes. Parsnip seed should be sown this month. Also plant out seedlings of cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce, and spinach. You can stagger your planting at 3-to-4-week intervals for a consistent supply. If you’re growing asparagus, cut down foliage to increase air circulation around the plant.

Sow more parsley, mustard, and rocket to get ready for stew season. Sow seeds of delicious lettuce varieties, Asian greens, radishes, Swiss chard, peas, all the cabbage types, carrots, and beetroot. Remember to check the back of seed packets for sowing instructions to ensure you have a successful harvest. Radishes are another autumn option. The spacing and depth at which you plant seeds are essential, and some edibles will perform better when germinated in seedling trays before going directly into the ground. Equally important is the season in which you sow the plant, meaning the time when the seed goes into the soil. This time may be different to transplanting a seedling, which is a mini plant which has already germinated and grown for a few weeks.

Plant cauliflowers a three week intervals. Now is the time to fertilise bananas, mangoes and pawpaws. Look out for kraal manure in stores, a favourite of these fruit trees. If you haven’t managed to transplant your fruit into the garden yet, wait until December to do so. Early citrus crops will start ripening this month. Never allow citrus to dry out because they need moisture while the fruit is swelling out. If your crop looks too heavy and the branches on the tree start bending, thin some fruit out. Check your citrus for red scale on the leaves and stems. Act quickly with products available for your garden centre. For broccoli, now is the time to plant. Try this: If you have an abundance of herbs, try your hand at a homemade pesto recipe. Bottle your yummies in glass and gift them to your loved ones!